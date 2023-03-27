Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour supply centers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday made surprise visits to free flour supply centers in Lahore, Sambrial and Sialkot to assess the arrangements for the distribution of free flour to the impecunious strata.

He visited free flour centers at Rehmat Hall, Sambrial Road and Anwaar Club in Sialkot. Citizens piled up complaints about the non-availability of flour in Sambrial Road Rehmat Hall, on which Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger and directed ensuring the immediate availability of flour truck at the center. In the presence of Mohsin Naqvi, the truck reached the centre and distributed two bags of 10 kg flour each to the citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi noted the complaints and instructed his staff for redressal. He observed the arrangements for the distribution of flour at the center and enquired the citizens about the availability of flour and facilities. The citizens also complained about the issue of non-verification in the Benazir Income Support Program. The people were also asked about the arrangements at the distribution points.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that an effective mechanism had been devised to stabilize the prices of other essential commodities. There was a shortage of fruit due to floods, and the government was importing them. There should be no interruption in the supply of free flour, he said and added that the citizens at the centers should get flour in any case.

The purpose of the visits to the free flour centers was to review the facilities to improve the situation, he added.

Earlier, CM Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Thokar Niaz Beg's model bazaar to assess the arrangements for the distribution of free flour.

During the visit, he interacted with the public and listened to their concerns about issues such as the non-verification of their CNICs and registration in the Benazir Income Support Program. He promptly issued instructions to resolve these issues, adding that the Federal government and BISP authorities had been approached for this, and facilities at the distribution centres were being further improved.

Mohsin Naqvi personally verified the CNICs of some people and checked the weight of the flour bag. He credited this relief to the Ramadan package, being provided by the federal and Punjab governments.

In addition, the CM stressed the importance of treating citizens with respect and warned that immediate action would be taken on complaints of disorder at the centres. Similarly, citizens should be guided to avoid confusion and they may not be driven around. To further alleviate the burden of the underprivileged, he highlighted the need to sell essential items at fixed rates and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against profiteers and hoarders.