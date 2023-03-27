Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to assess the medical facilities being provided to the patients

During his visit, he inspected the emergency, kidney, and other wards, and personally interacted with the patients undergoing treatment. Upon learning that patients were not receiving free medicines, Mohsin Naqvi took swift action and instructed the hospital administration to ensure that patients received the necessary medication, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment at the lack of an angiography facility in the public sector hospital and directed the hospital management to initiate the service without delay.

He also visited the heart center, established in collaboration with Afzal Electronics, and commended the quality of the treatment facilities. However, he took note of some patients' complaints regarding insufficient treatment facilities and instructed the hospital management to address these issues.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of cleanliness in the hospital and urged the staff to provide the best possible care to the patients, ensuring that medical facilities were further improved in the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.