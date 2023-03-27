UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to assess the medical facilities being provided to the patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to assess the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

During his visit, he inspected the emergency, kidney, and other wards, and personally interacted with the patients undergoing treatment. Upon learning that patients were not receiving free medicines, Mohsin Naqvi took swift action and instructed the hospital administration to ensure that patients received the necessary medication, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment at the lack of an angiography facility in the public sector hospital and directed the hospital management to initiate the service without delay.

He also visited the heart center, established in collaboration with Afzal Electronics, and commended the quality of the treatment facilities. However, he took note of some patients' complaints regarding insufficient treatment facilities and instructed the hospital management to address these issues.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of cleanliness in the hospital and urged the staff to provide the best possible care to the patients, ensuring that medical facilities were further improved in the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Sialkot Best

Recent Stories

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sec ..

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sectors of Pakistan: Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 European Council President Stresses Importance of ..

European Council President Stresses Importance of Launching EU Civilian Mission ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Fin ..

Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Finland's Accession to NATO

2 minutes ago
 Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Reg ..

Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Regulator, Citing Multiple Violat ..

4 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 t ..

Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 to 31

4 minutes ago
 Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semic ..

Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semiconductors Industry - Innovatio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.