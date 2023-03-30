UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Free Flour Centres In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour centres in Bahawalpur

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is making continuous visits for the monitoring of historic free flour package initiated by the Prime Minister and the Punjab government as he visited free flour distribution centres at Bahawalpur on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is making continuous visits for the monitoring of historic free flour package initiated by the Prime Minister and the Punjab government as he visited free flour distribution centres at Bahawalpur on Thursday.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected centres established at Government College of Technology and Government Abbasia High school, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the visitors about arrangements made at the centres and provision of free flour. He talked with men and women standing in the queues and listened to their problems. He issued orders on the spot for quick resolution of their complaints.

Mohsin Naqvi urged the citizens to get themselves registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The CM inspected flour distribution process among the deserving people and he himself made the verification of CNICs of few men and women with regard to their eligibility.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that there should not be any undue waiting for the citizens at the centers, adding that the elderly citizens should be provided flour on priority basis. The CM remarked that he felt pleased over seeing nice arrangements made at the centres in Bahawalpur where male and female visitors are getting flour bags on their turns by standing in the queues.

He underscored that the government is resolving the issues relating to the verification process jointly with NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the people are getting relief through this historic package of the Federal and the Punjab government, adding that situation has significantly improved owing to continuous monitoring process. Commissioner Bahawalpur division, RPO Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Bahawalpur were also present on the occasion.

