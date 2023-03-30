UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Announces To Hold Sports Competitions During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces to hold sports competitions during Ramadan

Under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, an exciting initiative has been planned to hold night sports competitions in major cities, including Lahore, during Ramadan

Starting from the 10th of Ramadan, tape ball cricket, football, and hockey night tournaments will be organized to encourage sports enthusiasts and promote a healthy lifestyle.

During a ceremony honoring the organizers of Jashan-e-Baharan and the successful players of the sports competitions, Mohsin Naqvi made the exciting announcement. He distributed cheques of prize money to winning athletes and certificates of appreciation to the organizers.

The winners of various sports competitions were also awarded prize money for their outstanding performances. Athlete Amir Sohail received a cheque of Rs.10 lakh for securing the first position in the 42 km marathon race, while Israr Ahmad and Abdul Rasheed were given Rs.5 lakh and 3 lakh cheques respectively for the second and third positions.

Amir Abbas, Samiullah, and Usama Hassan were the top performers in the fun race, and they were each presented with cheques of Rs.50,000, Rs.35,000, and Rs.25,000, respectively. In the women's marathon competition, Rabia Ashiq, Khadija Qadir, and Kubra Sadiq emerged as the top contenders, and they were awarded cheques of Rs.50,000, Rs.

35,000, and Rs.25,000, respectively. Ali Ilyas, Abdul Basit, and Aqib Shah were the top three winners in the 42 km cycling event, and they were presented with cheques of Rs.4 lakh, Rs.2 lakh, and Rs.1 lakh, respectively.

Rajia Shabbir, Razia Hanif, and Zainab Rizwan emerged as the top winners in the women's cycling event, and they were each awarded cheques of Rs.50,000, Rs.35,000, and Rs.25,000, respectively. Mohsin Naqvi also presented a cheque of Rs.3 lakh to Adnan Tyranwala, the winner of the Rustam Punjab competition, in recognition of his performance.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the participation of thousands of citizens in the Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations and promised to bring more sports events to encourage youth participation.

The event was attended by various prominent figures, including Secretary Sports, Secretary Information, Secretary Higher education, CCPO Lahore, commissioner, deputy commissioner, Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Provincial Sports Adviser Wahab Riaz, and representatives of different sports associations.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of thousands of citizens in the Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations and promised to bring more sports events for the youth. Furthermore, he presented certificates of appreciation to the officials who helped organize the event.

