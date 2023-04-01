Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews Akbar Chowk Flyover Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to review the construction of Akbar Chowk Flyover Project here at CM Office on Saturday.

The CM was given a detailed briefing about matters pertaining to the Akbar Chowk flyover project. It was informed during the briefing that no trees would be cut during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover and PHA would buy latest machinery for safe relocation of trees.

Thousands of citizens of Johar Town, Faisal Town, Model Town and Township would benefit with the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned to complete the Akbar Chowk flyover project in minimum possible time for public facilitation.

He also directed to make excellent arrangements for smooth traffic flow during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover project.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Chairman of Planning & Development board Punjab,Secretary Housing, Secretary Environment, Commissioner Lahore division, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Central business District Authority, DG PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority), Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting.