Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Free Flour Distribution Center

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour distribution center

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribution center established at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura on Saturday

Mohsin Naqvi inspected arrangements made for citizens at the center and directed to further improve facilities. He directed that every citizen should be treated with respect coming at the centers and flour distribution process should be completed at the earliest.

The CM directed that provision of free flour to the elders should be ensured without any delay. He also listened to the complaints of visitors present at the center and issued on the spot directions for their quick redressal.

He inquired from men and women about arrangements at the center and provision of free flour.

He ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centers according to the number of citizens and remarked that he himself was overseeing the historic flour package announced by the Federal and the Punjab government. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the provincial ministers and secretaries were playing a proactive role for proper monitoring of the package.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that significant improvement had been made in the facilities at the centers owing to continuous and uninterrupted monitoring process.

