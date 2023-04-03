UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Free Flour Centers In Kasur, Nankana Sahib

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour centers in Kasur, Nankana Sahib

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday made surprise visits to free flour distribution centers in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made to facilitate citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday made surprise visits to free flour distribution centers in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made to facilitate citizens.

Upon reaching the flour distribution point at a marriage hall in Kasur, he expressed his indignation over before time closure of the center. Mohsin Naqvi issued a warning to deputy commissioner Kasur whereas Assistant Commissioner (City) Rizwanul Haq was removed from his post, said a handout issued here.

The CM emphasized that strict action will be taken for closing the center before time. The staff raised the shutters, citizens were allowed to enter the hall and collect the flour, and the staff began distributing the flour bags.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi made surprise visits to the free flour distribution centers at the Mughal Marriage Hall and gymnasium hall in Nankana Sahib to review the arrangements made for the citizens.

He appreciated the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the process of providing flour to the people.

The CM inspected the verification process and helped some in their verification under his supervision. He noted that the arrangements are better than before and flour is given to the citizens with dignity. 'I congratulate the administration and others for the good arrangements,' he said and added that there has been an improvement in this good work due to the hard work of the concerned staff.

The CM enquired about the facilities from visitors and directed to accelerate the process of flour supply, and maintained that it should not take much time to supply flour to the citizens. 'I am visiting flour distribution points to monitor the performance of the administration,' he stated and concluded that there should be sufficient stock of flour bags at the centers and no one should return without taking flour.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Marriage Kasur Nankana Sahib Post From Flour

Recent Stories

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine fo ..

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine for Reconstruction, NATO Coopera ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions ..

Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions against holding them separate ..

2 minutes ago
 Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel In ..

Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel Involved in Nord Stream Attack - ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews renovation of Badshahi Mosque

Meeting reviews renovation of Badshahi Mosque

2 minutes ago
 New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Cou ..

New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Court Ahead of Trump Arraignment

2 minutes ago
 One killed in Gujrat Road accident

One killed in Gujrat Road accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.