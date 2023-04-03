Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour centers in Kasur, Nankana Sahib

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday made surprise visits to free flour distribution centers in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made to facilitate citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday made surprise visits to free flour distribution centers in Nankana Sahib and Kasur to check the arrangements made to facilitate citizens.

Upon reaching the flour distribution point at a marriage hall in Kasur, he expressed his indignation over before time closure of the center. Mohsin Naqvi issued a warning to deputy commissioner Kasur whereas Assistant Commissioner (City) Rizwanul Haq was removed from his post, said a handout issued here.

The CM emphasized that strict action will be taken for closing the center before time. The staff raised the shutters, citizens were allowed to enter the hall and collect the flour, and the staff began distributing the flour bags.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi made surprise visits to the free flour distribution centers at the Mughal Marriage Hall and gymnasium hall in Nankana Sahib to review the arrangements made for the citizens.

He appreciated the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the process of providing flour to the people.

The CM inspected the verification process and helped some in their verification under his supervision. He noted that the arrangements are better than before and flour is given to the citizens with dignity. 'I congratulate the administration and others for the good arrangements,' he said and added that there has been an improvement in this good work due to the hard work of the concerned staff.

The CM enquired about the facilities from visitors and directed to accelerate the process of flour supply, and maintained that it should not take much time to supply flour to the citizens. 'I am visiting flour distribution points to monitor the performance of the administration,' he stated and concluded that there should be sufficient stock of flour bags at the centers and no one should return without taking flour.