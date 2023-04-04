Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allied Hospital, reviews health facilities

Close
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 08:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Allied Hospital and reviewed health facilities.

During his surprise visit, he expressed his dismay over poor cleanliness conditions in the hospital.

He directed the hospital administration to improve cleanliness in addition to providing quality facilities to patients.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants, and inquired about facilities available in the hospital.

The CM also presided over a meeting in the committee room of the hospital and said the government wasspending huge amount on providing quality health facilities to the masses. Therefore, no lethargy, carelessness and negligence would be tolerated.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Javaid Akram and Provincial Minister for Information Amir Meer were also present.

