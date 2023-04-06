Close
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Govt Central Model School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Government Central Model School Rattigan Road, Lower Mall and reviewed educational facilities being provided there.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir and Secretary Education also accompanied him.

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated on this occasion that Central Model School had earned name in the past, adding that steps would be taken to restore repute and dignity of the Central Model School.

He remarked that Central Model School holds its distinctive history in the education sector, adding that making changes in the curriculum are necessary so as to improve educational standard of the school.

He stated that educational curriculum should conform to the latest requirements worldwide.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the board of Governors should conduct a meeting and take prompt measures in this regard.

The CM visited various classrooms, met with the students and talked with them. He questioned the students about their educational activities. The students answered the questions of the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and apprised him about their educational activities.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired from the teachers about educational activities of the students and also inquired about provision of free books in the school.

The CM directed to further improve educational facilities for the students in the schools. He said that additional funds would be provided in order to improve educational facilities for the students in the government schools.

