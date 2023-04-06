Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves Punjab clean air policy

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Punjab clean air policy and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labor and other departments while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Punjab clean air policy and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labor and other departments while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office.

The line departments would prepare a working plan while the Punjab government would implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank.

The CM also approved the Punjab plastic management strategy which aims to promote sustainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse.

Further, the institutional capacity of the line departments would be strengthened to ensure effective execution. The CM emphasized the importance of creating public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management.

The secretary Environment Protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.

The chief secretary, as well as several other officials including the secretaries of P&D, irrigation, specialized healthcare & medical education, primary & secondary health, housing, industries, forest, local government, and the DG environment protection authority were also in attendance.