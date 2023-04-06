Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Approves Punjab Clean Air Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves Punjab clean air policy

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Punjab clean air policy and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labor and other departments while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Punjab clean air policy and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labor and other departments while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office.

The line departments would prepare a working plan while the Punjab government would implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank.

The CM also approved the Punjab plastic management strategy which aims to promote sustainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse.

Further, the institutional capacity of the line departments would be strengthened to ensure effective execution. The CM emphasized the importance of creating public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management.

The secretary Environment Protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.

The chief secretary, as well as several other officials including the secretaries of P&D, irrigation, specialized healthcare & medical education, primary & secondary health, housing, industries, forest, local government, and the DG environment protection authority were also in attendance.

Related Topics

World Bank Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Government Housing

Recent Stories

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriv ..

Train Wagons to Export 1 Mln Tonnes of Grain Arriving in Zaporizhzhia Region - G ..

9 minutes ago
 Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisc ..

Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisco Reparations Proposal - Poll

9 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkey on Official Visit

9 minutes ago
 Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Ch ..

Over 3000 runners to participate in NAS Running Challenge at 10th Nad Al Sheba S ..

16 minutes ago
 DPO visits district jail, reviews security

DPO visits district jail, reviews security

13 minutes ago
 Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourf ..

Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.