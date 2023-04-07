Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for sustainable steps to prevent roads

Close
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 07:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting on axle load management at his office where he directed to take sustainable steps to prevent roads from deteriorating.

Attended by officials, including the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (home), chairman P&D and representatives from various departments including law, industries, local government, C&W, information and transport, the meeting discussed introducing amendments to the Industry Rules of 1996 and Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance of 1965.

The meeting reviewed a proposal to install digital weigh stations on selected major roads in Punjab.

The C&W department will develop a digital weighing policy to restrict overloaded vehicles and enhance safety. Punjab Highway Police will verify the approved weight in freight vehicles, and digital weigh scales will be linked to the PITB app. The weight data of each freight vehicle will be accessible through the respective district's dashboard. Moreover, weighing machines in crushing plants, grain markets, cement, sugar, fertilizer factories, and other industries will also be connected to the PITB app.

The proposed measures aim to promote sustainable road management in Punjab and protect the infrastructure from damage caused by overloading.

