Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the death of a youth due to firing of police personnel in the area of Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the death of a youth due to firing of police personnel in the area of Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that a legal and departmental action should be taken against the police personnel involved in firing. He asserted that further action should be taken after bringing the responsible police personnel in the stern grip of law.

The chief minister further directed that provision of justice should be ensured to the heirs of the deceased youth at all costs.