Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Directs To Ensure Security Arrangements On Easter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directs to ensure security arrangements on Easter

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across Punja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order to make foolproof security arrangements for Easter. He asserted to make special focus on the security of churches and make further addition in the police force.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the police and law enforcement agencies to remain alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements.

CM directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field and carry out monitoring on the implementation of all SOPs.

He acknowledged that the Christian community had played a significant role in the construction and progress of Pakistan and the government equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

Mohsin Naqvi assured that the Christian community would be provided a peaceful environment to celebrate their Easter festivities in true spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

