Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress on 'Mera Pyara' App

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review progress on "Mera Pyara'' Application.

On the direction of Mohsin Naqvi a record management system had been prepared for the app. The CM ordered to undertake measures to launch 'Mera Pyara' app immediately. He directed that the app should be made foolproof and authentic to the maximum possible extent.

It was informed during the briefing that even a special child or a person can be registered on the app.

A report of a lost or recovered child or a person can also be be registered on the app and thereby a search for the lost or recovered children can be made possible.

It was further apprised during the briefing that 2,629 lost children were being registered in Punjab while 259 children were recovered and 25 lost children were successfully reunited with their families.

Citizens can also register a report of a lost child on the 'Mera Pyara' app.

Illiterate persons can get their reports registered on the Police Front Desk,Tahafuz Markaz and Police Khidmat Markaz. A report for the search and recovery can also be registered in the Child Protection Bureau and Shelter Homes through the app. The lost children or persons can be reunited with their families through their photograph, colour, race and fingerprints. DNA tests of the parents of lost children or persons and of the parents of recovered children or persons will be conducted in the last phase.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, DIG Operations, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board, Chief Traffic Officer, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, DG Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and officials concerned attended the meeting.