Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the blast near a police vehicle on Shahrah-e-Iqbal in Quetta and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the blast near a police vehicle on Shahrah-e-Iqbal in Quetta and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a statement, the CM emphasized that the Punjab government stands with the bereaved families during this difficult time and that all the sympathies are with them. He also noted that such heinous and cowardly acts cannot weaken the strong resolve of the Pakistani nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Quetta Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Vehicle All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

23 seconds ago
 Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability ..

Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability to Decompose Oil - University

1 minute ago
 SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements ..

SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements

1 minute ago
 West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian tee ..

West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian teen, British Israeli mother

6 minutes ago
 Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank s ..

Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

6 minutes ago
 Armenia Detains Azerbaijani Soldier - Defense Mini ..

Armenia Detains Azerbaijani Soldier - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.