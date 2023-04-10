Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the blast near a police vehicle on Shahrah-e-Iqbal in Quetta and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives

He conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a statement, the CM emphasized that the Punjab government stands with the bereaved families during this difficult time and that all the sympathies are with them. He also noted that such heinous and cowardly acts cannot weaken the strong resolve of the Pakistani nation.