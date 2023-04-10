Close
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-terrorists Operation In Kacha Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review anti-terrorists operation in Kacha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review anti-terrorist operation in the Kacha area.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review anti-terrorist operation in the Kacha area.

The CTD briefed the meeting about presence of miscreants in the Kacha area.

The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police will conduct a joint operation against terrorists in the Kacha area for the first time. More than 11,000 personnel of the Punjab police will take part in this extensive operation, said a handout issued here.

The meeting decided to set up permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists' hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case.

The CM asserted that the terrorists, challenging the government's writ in the Kacha area, will not find a place to hide and their facilitators will also be brought under the net of the law. He directed health secretaries to immediately send a mobile hospital and 4�4 ambulances to the Kacha area.

The meeting was told that a plan has been chalked out to construct bridges, roads and checkpoints. It also thanked the Pakistan Army for the provision of modern weaponry and technology to conduct this operation.

The CM congratulated DPO Rahim Yar Khan and the investigation team for the safe recovery of two kidnapped children from Khanpur. He noted that the police showed professionalism by quickly identifying the children.

The chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, CTD, special branch and Addl IGs of Operations Wing of Punjab, health secretaries and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner DG Khan, commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, RPO Bahawalpur and others attended the meeting through video link.

