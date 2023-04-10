Close
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Vows To Transform WASA Into Public Centered Institution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows to transform WASA into public centered institution

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss the restructuring of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss the restructuring of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The meeting was attended by chief secretary, secretary housing, secretary finance, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, MD WASA, and others.

During the meeting, the CM vowed to transform WASA into a public-centred institution in the truest sense of the term. He emphasized that the agency must adapt to new demands, instead of relying on outdated approaches to resolving citizen's issues.

Furthermore, the CM emphasized that access to clean drinking water and top-notch sewage systems is every citizen's fundamental right. He also made it clear that there will be no compromise on the provision of facilities, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

To achieve the betterment of urban amenities, the CM vowed to enhance the institutional capacity of WASA and other agencies. The government would provide all possible resources to ensure citizens receive the best possible facilities, he added.

