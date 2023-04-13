Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour distribution process

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Sabzazar Model Bazaar on Thursday and inspected the distribution process of free flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Sabzazar Model Bazaar on Thursday and inspected the distribution process of free flour.

The citizens made complaints with regard to the closure of a few centers in the city on which the CM ordered the administration to immediately open up the closed free flour centers.

The CM stated that the closed flour centers should be opened up for the facilitation of citizens forthwith because due to the closure public rush on other centers had increased.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he went on a visit to inspect free flour centers in the city and few centers were found to be closed down on which he issued directions to the administration with regard to promptly opening up the closed centers.

The Caretaker CM talked with a few men and women present in the Sabzazar Model Bazaar and inquired from them about the provision of free flour. Few citizens made complaints about non-verification of their CNICs on which the CM ordered to promptly redress their complaints forthwith.

He himself got the registration of CNICs of few men and women present in the model bazaar. The CM appealed the citizens to make a queue and directed the verification staff members to complete the flour distribution process in the least span of time. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the elderly citizens should be ensured provision of free flour without any delay.