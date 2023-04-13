Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi hails security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements made on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA) across Punjab including the provincial capital.

Mohsin Naqvi was himself overseeing security arrangements till late at night and lauded the police and the administration for making foolproof security arrangements as well as law & order on the day.

The caretaker CM acknowledged that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies jointly maintained a peaceful environment of law and order. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order and the whole team is praiseworthy.

He said that the way departments and institutions discharged their professional duties like teamwork is highly appreciable.