Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Displeasure Over Kite Flying

Published April 13, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expresses displeasure over kite flying

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a youth due to kite twine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a youth due to kite twine.

The CM expressed displeasure over kite-flying incidents and ordered departmental action against those responsible for the negligence that led to the incident.

He directed strict implementation of the law prohibiting kite-flying across Punjab and asserted that an effective crackdown should be done against those violating the law.

