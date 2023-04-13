Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expresses displeasure over kite flying

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a youth due to kite twine.

The CM expressed displeasure over kite-flying incidents and ordered departmental action against those responsible for the negligence that led to the incident.

He directed strict implementation of the law prohibiting kite-flying across Punjab and asserted that an effective crackdown should be done against those violating the law.