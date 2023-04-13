Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about murder of four persons in Gujrat

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about murder of four persons in the precincts of Police Station Dinga in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about murder of four persons in the precincts of Police Station Dinga in Gujrat.

He directed that the accused persons should be brought to justice soon and justice be ensured to the victims' heirs.