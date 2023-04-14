Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review prison reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with a focus on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners on video links for courts appearing.

The chief minister instructed for a report to be prepared, based on the recommendations while the attendees also agreed to allow prisoners to offer congregational Fajr and Maghrib prayers. The meeting highlighted that 71 prisoners will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr, thanks to the contributions of philanthropists and the Punjab government to pay for their 'diyat' and fines. It was agreed in principle to provide a video call facility for prisoners, with a pilot project set to begin in Lahore jail within seven days.

The meeting was told about the establishment of model waiting and meeting areas in five model penitentiaries, as well as the offering of TEVTA courses in 10 other prisons. The installation of CCTV cameras in 28 prisons has been completed, with plans to install them in 15 more slammers.

A control room has also been set up in the IG office to monitor the facilities 24/7. It was noted that the implementation of video link trials would eliminate the need to transport prisoners to courts. Additionally, open-air gyms have been established in nine prisons, and medical equipment worth Rs 400 million will be purchased for prison hospitals.

ACS (Home), secretary finance, IG prisons. chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.