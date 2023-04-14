UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting To Review Prison Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review prison reforms

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with a focus on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners on video links for courts appearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with a focus on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners on video links for courts appearing.

The chief minister instructed for a report to be prepared, based on the recommendations while the attendees also agreed to allow prisoners to offer congregational Fajr and Maghrib prayers. The meeting highlighted that 71 prisoners will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr, thanks to the contributions of philanthropists and the Punjab government to pay for their 'diyat' and fines. It was agreed in principle to provide a video call facility for prisoners, with a pilot project set to begin in Lahore jail within seven days.

The meeting was told about the establishment of model waiting and meeting areas in five model penitentiaries, as well as the offering of TEVTA courses in 10 other prisons. The installation of CCTV cameras in 28 prisons has been completed, with plans to install them in 15 more slammers.

A control room has also been set up in the IG office to monitor the facilities 24/7. It was noted that the implementation of video link trials would eliminate the need to transport prisoners to courts. Additionally, open-air gyms have been established in nine prisons, and medical equipment worth Rs 400 million will be purchased for prison hospitals.

ACS (Home), secretary finance, IG prisons. chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Jail Million

Recent Stories

French Constitutional Council Approves Raising Ret ..

French Constitutional Council Approves Raising Retirement Age to 64

3 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting aggressive attempt ..

NA passes resolution rejecting aggressive attempt to undermine Parliament's auth ..

3 minutes ago
 US Welcomes UN-Mediated Prisoner Exchange in Yemen ..

US Welcomes UN-Mediated Prisoner Exchange in Yemen - White House

3 minutes ago
 IMF Opts Not to Release Joint Communique, Issues C ..

IMF Opts Not to Release Joint Communique, Issues Chair Statement Instead - Calvi ..

3 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to utilize dam fund amount fo ..

NA passes resolution to utilize dam fund amount for flood affectees

31 minutes ago
 Weakening global response encouraging Israeli, Ind ..

Weakening global response encouraging Israeli, Indian aggression: experts

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.