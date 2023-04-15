Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour centre, inspects arrangements

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the free flour centre at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura on Saturday and inspected the arrangements made for the citizens at the centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the free flour centre at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura on Saturday and inspected the arrangements made for the citizens at the centre.

The CM announced that the free flour centres would remain open till late at night on 25th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak (tomorrow) across Punjab. He remarked that the historic free flour package would have its last day tomorrow and ordered to further improve arrangements at the centres.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to increase facilities and arrangements according to the number of citizens at the centres.

He inquired from visitors about the arrangements at the centre and provision of free flour. He listened to the complaints and issued on the spot directions for their prompt redressal. Mohsin Naqvi himself got the CNIC verification process of few citizens and also got them free flour.

The CM directed that every citizen should be treated with respect coming at the centresand the flour distribution process should be completed at the earliest. He directed thatthe elderly people should be ensured provision of free flour without any delay.