Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Hails Pb Govt For Successful Free Flour Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi hails Pb govt for successful free flour package

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that 31 million families have received the Prime Minister and Punjab Government's free flour package, resulting in the distribution of over 41.1 million flour bags throughout Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stated that 31 million families have received the Prime Minister and Punjab Government's free flour package, resulting in the distribution of over 41.1 million flour bags throughout Punjab.

This initiative is being hailed as the largest package in the country's history, as the CM congratulated the entire administration for this success.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM highlighted that this initiative provided immense relief to the people, thanks to the hardwork of provincial ministers, administrative and police officers, and staff who tirelessly ensured the supply of free flour to citizens.

The Punjab government's administration and police officials were instrumental in making this package a success, showcasing excellent coordination, he said.

The CM commended the performance of ministers, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries, and the Punjab Information Technology board for their outstanding work. In addition, RPOs, commissioners, CPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs worked diligently to ensure the smooth functioning of this initiative, he said.

