Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Student's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of female students due to collapse of a roof of a private hostel in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of female students due to collapse of a roof of a private hostel in Bahawalpur.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of female students and sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur.

He directed Commissioner Bahawalpur to submit an inquiry report and directed to take prompt action after ascertaining those found responsible for the incident.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured female students, saying that they should be provided excellent treatment on official expense.

The CM also prayed for an early recovery of the injured female students.

