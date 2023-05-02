UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about finding of three dead bodies

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Multan about the finding of three dead bodies in a Basti Malook house and directed to hold a comprehensive enquiry to probe the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Multan about the finding of three dead bodies in a Basti Malook house and directed to hold a comprehensive enquiry to probe the matter.

He also emphasized the importance of bringing the accused individuals within the bounds of the law and ensuring that justice is served to the heirs.

