Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyred constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tributes to Constable Ghulam Qasim who made ultimate sacrifice of his life during an operation in Kacha against anti state elements.

The CM noted that Constable Ghulam Qasim fought bravely against miscreants and was elevated to the rank of a martyr.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM stated that the entire nation is proud of the great sacrifice by Constable Ghulam Qasim.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the Punjab government would provide all possible support to help them through this difficult time.

Mohsin Naqvi also commended the brave men and women of the Punjab Police, who have set a high standard of courage and dedication.

Their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace has earned them a reputation for valor and bravery that will be remembered for generations to come, he concluded.