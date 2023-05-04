UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Offers Condolence

Published May 04, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offers condolence

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited deceased Ghulam Miran and other members of a family here on Thursday who were drowned after their vehicle plunged into the river in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited deceased Ghulam Miran and other members of a family here on Thursday who were drowned after their vehicle plunged into the river in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased Ghulam Miran and inquired about the well-being of the injured Muhammad Fahad. The CM directed the authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured and ordered a team of divers from Rescue 1122 to be dispatched to the incident site immediately.

Mohsin Naqvi also consoled the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to give them courage, hoping for the safe return of the missing youth.

It may be added that eight members of a family including Ghulam Miran, Walid Ibrar, Hasan Safdar, Bilal Maqbool, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, Raheel, and Shahnawaz Maqsood were drowned in the incident. The body of Ghulam Miran was recovered while the search for the missing youth was underway. Muhammad Fahad, Moin, and Hasnain Shehzad were receiving medical treatment.

Commissioner, DC, CCPO and other officials were also present.

