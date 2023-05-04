UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns School Firing Incident In Parachinar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the school firing incident in Parachinar.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of teachers due to firing. He stated that the firing incident in the school on the teachers is highly heart-rending. The CM underscored that all sympathies of the Punjab government rest with the heirs of the deceased teachers.

