Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Salman Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of daughter of CEO ARY Network Salman Iqbal.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

He remarked that daughter is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and the loss of a daughter is not less than a tragedy.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to Salman Iqbal and other family members. He also prayed for granting an exalted place to the deceased, saying that the demise of the late is an irreparable loss for the bereaved family.