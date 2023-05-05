Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of the dead body of SAMAA News reporter Imtiaz Baig in Jhelum and directed that facts should be brought to light through investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of the dead body of Samaa news reporter Imtiaz Baig in Jhelum and directed that facts should be brought to light through investigation.

The CM ordered for bringing the accused to justice without delay. He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them that the requirements of justice will be fulfilled.