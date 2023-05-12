UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Law, Order Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews law, order situation

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review law and order situation in the province.

The IG police briefed the meeting about law and order situation and the ongoing operation against the miscreants.

Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Additional IG (Special Branch), ACS, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary public prosecution department and others attended the meeting while all commissioners and RPOs participated through video-link.

The caretaker CM ordered adoption of legal measures to maintain law and order in the province. He also stressed that strong action would be taken against the facilitators of rioters.

Mohsin Naqvi vowed that every attacker would be identified and brought to justice. He expressed regret over the worst kind of violence shown by vandalizing and setting fire to the government properties.

He highlighted that those who attacked the government properties, including the corps commander's house, would be brought to justice according to the law. He directed the public prosecution department to accelerate the process of prosecution against the culprits and complete the process of identifying the miscreants and attackers as soon as possible.

He directed that no leniency should be shown in the action against the rioters and their facilitators. "There will be no compromise on the rule of law in the province,'' he added.

