LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sense of sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family upon the passing of the esteemed literary icon, teacher, and playwright Shoaib Hashmi.

In his condolence message, the CM paid tribute to the exceptional contributions made by the late Shoaib Hashmi, highlighting his groundbreaking work in the field of drama writing.

Shoaib Hashmi's literary prowess and masterful storytelling left an indelible impression on two generations, he noted and also acknowledged Shoaib Hashmi's remarkable talent for comedy, which will forever be cherished.

The enduring legacy of Shoaib Hashmi's services will be eternally remembered, remarked Mohsin Naqvi, as he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant comfort and strength to the grieving family, enabling them to bear this loss with fortitude.