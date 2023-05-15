Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at DHQ Hospital Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mianwali and inspected the medical facilities.

He also visited the injured police jawans and expressed his concern for their well-being, offering prayers for their speedy recovery, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the injured policemen for their unwavering spirit and appreciated their high morale. He provided necessary instructions to the hospital administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured policemen.

While conversing with the injured policemen, the Caretaker CM acknowledged their bravery in foiling the terrorist attack on the airbase.

He expressed the nation's pride in their heroic actions, as they crushed the malicious intentions of terrorism disguised under the pretext of politics.

Mohsin Naqvi extended his visit to other patients receiving treatment in the hospital, engaging in conversations with their attendants. He inquired about the facilities provided to the patients and their overall well-being.

Chief secretary, IG police, commissioner Sargodha, RPO Sargodha, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO Mianwali accompanied CM Mohsin Naqvi.