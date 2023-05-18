UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inquires After Injured Policemen

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 10:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the injured policemen at Police Lines Faisalabad, who had been attacked by miscreants on May 9.

During his visit, he inquired about their well-being and praised their unwavering morale, said a handout issued here.

The CM expressed deep admiration for the patience exhibited by the policemen and acknowledged their commendable dedication to duty, successfully thwarting the nefarious intentions of the political group.

Simultaneously, the CM presided over meetings held at police lines and the commissioner's office in Faisalabad to evaluate the prevailing law and order situation and review the legal actions taken against the miscreants involved in the terrorist incidents on May 9.

The CM directed to ensure the early arrest of all the miscreants and emphasized the need for a professional and thorough legal process. He stressed the importance of conducting meticulous investigations to prevent any escape of the wrongdoers. Additionally, he asserted that both the facilitators and the mastermind behind the miscreants would face legal consequences.

The CM reaffirmed that strict measures would be taken against those who take the law into their own hands, emphasizing that no one would be exempted from accountability.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IG police, Faisalabad's commissioner, RPO, CPO and others were also present.

