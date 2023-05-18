UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Facilities At FIC

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at FIC

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and Children's Hospital to evaluate the quality of medical facilities and sanitation arrangements in place

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and Children's Hospital to evaluate the quality of medical facilities and sanitation arrangements in place.

During the visit, he engaged with patients across different wards, discussing their treatments, the availability of Primary angiography facilities, and the provision of free medicines, said a handout issued here.

The patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities, as the CM assured them of upcoming plans to increase the number of beds.

However, concerns were raised by some individuals regarding the shortage of beds at the FIC.

Acknowledging the growing number of patients, the CM recognized the need for expanding the FIC and disclosed plans for the construction of a new emergency block, which would be supported by Friends of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The CM said that the necessary land was being allocated for this purpose and work would commence soon.

Simultaneously, the CM expressed his disappointment regarding the issue of overcharging in the FIC parking area, directing the police to take action against those involved in such practices.

The CM stressed the significance of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the care of children in the nursery of the Children's hospital. He also highlighted the need for improvements to be made in the waiting room facilities.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram and Amir Mir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, industrialist Gohar Ijaz, IG police, commissioner, deputy commissioner, Regional Police Officer, Chief Police Officer, District Police Officer, and others were also present.

