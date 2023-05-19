UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Seeks Report About Death Of Citizen Due To Alleged Police Torture

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of citizen due to alleged police torture

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged police torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged police torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investigation.

He directed that legal action be initiated against the accused. The CM has also assured provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against four policemen.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qama wit ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qama witnesses signing of customs coop ..

1 minute ago
 Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq ..

Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq in Zhob

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman ap ..

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman applauds IUB's role in regional ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in secon ..

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

10 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 157.11 po ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 157.11 points

4 minutes ago
 HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.