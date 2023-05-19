Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of citizen due to alleged police torture

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged police torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of an elderly citizen of Shadbagh due to alleged police torture and directed that the responsible be identified through an impartial investigation.

He directed that legal action be initiated against the accused. The CM has also assured provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against four policemen.