Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over Umrah pilgrims' death

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in a fire that erupted in a Makkah hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in a fire that erupted in a Makkah hotel.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the deceased pilgrims, and said that the government was standing with the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.