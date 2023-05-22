UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Bibi Pakdaman Shrine Expansion Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects Bibi Pakdaman shrine expansion project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman on Monday to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman on Monday to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project.

He visited various parts of the project and gave necessary instructions to improve the facilities for visitors.

The caretaker CM appreciated the work of provincial secretary Communications & Works and his team, and ordered for ensuring completion of the project before Muharram.

He also ordered for widening the transportation route for pilgrims. Mohsin Naqvi said completion of the project would better facilitate the shrine visitors.

Provincial Minister C&W Bilal Afzal, Secretary Auqaf, well-known architect Nayar Ali Dada and related officials were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Progress Muharram

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: F ..

Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: Federal Minister for Parliament ..

46 seconds ago
 Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control ..

Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control on selling, use of drugs: NA ..

50 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

17 minutes ago
 Task force set up to improving agricultural value ..

Task force set up to improving agricultural value chain

5 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seek ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeks report from IGP into killing ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.