Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects Bibi Pakdaman shrine expansion project

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman on Monday to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman on Monday to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project.

He visited various parts of the project and gave necessary instructions to improve the facilities for visitors.

The caretaker CM appreciated the work of provincial secretary Communications & Works and his team, and ordered for ensuring completion of the project before Muharram.

He also ordered for widening the transportation route for pilgrims. Mohsin Naqvi said completion of the project would better facilitate the shrine visitors.

Provincial Minister C&W Bilal Afzal, Secretary Auqaf, well-known architect Nayar Ali Dada and related officials were also present.