Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves new recruitment at PKLI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stressed the need to address key issues of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) without any delay.

He held a meeting with Dr Saeed Akhtar, chairman of the board of governors of the PKLI, alongside other doctors.

The CM gave in principle approval for new recruitment at the PKLI, emphasising the need to expedite legal process for filling the vacant posts. He also pledged additional funds for establishment of Rs 5 billion endowment fund.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered for immediate reinstatement of filter clinics within the PKLI, underscoring their significance for research and development.

These filter clinics will enable patients to receive expert consultations via video-link, he noted. Additionally, PKLI's role in advancing medical education and research was also highlighted.

To enhance operational efficiency, plans were made to establish a state-of-the-art control and command centre at the PKLI. Mohsin Naqvi said that there was no higher form of worship than serving humanity in times of need.

Dr Saeed Akhtar provided a comprehensive briefing on the PKLI performance and other matters. The CM also inspected the treatment facilities.

Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, chief secretary, health secretary and other officials were also present.