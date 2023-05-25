Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits martyrs' memorials at various places to pay tribute

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Central Police Office Lahore, Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, Yadgar-e-Shuhada Cantonment, Yadgargar-e-Shuhada Mustafabad Kasur, Punjab Rangers Headquarters and SSP Shaheed Ashraf Marth Police Lines Gujranwala in connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Reverence Day) observance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Central Police Office Lahore, Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, Yadgar-e-Shuhada Cantonment, Yadgargar-e-Shuhada Mustafabad Kasur, Punjab Rangers Headquarters and SSP Shaheed Ashraf Marth Police Lines Gujranwala in connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Reverence Day) observance.

He visited the memorials of the martyrs, laid wreaths and offered prayers for elevation of the ranks in Jannat. Chief Secretary, IGP and ACS (Home) also placed flowers at the police martyrs' monument. A police contingent saluted the martyrs. Mohsin Naqvi also met the families of the police martyrs and expressed solidarity with them and inquired about their problems.

He gave instructions to the authorities concerned to address their issues. Addressing the Martyrs Reverence Day ceremony, the CM said that the nation pays its respects to the martyrs of the country today on this day. He said that the martyrs' sacrifices serve as a guiding light for the nation and emphasised that their mission of protecting and ensuring peace in the homeland would continue. He strongly condemned the violent events of May 9, terming them a black chapter in Pakistan's history. Mohsin Naqvi said that the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs of police and other law-enforcement agencies could never be forgotten.

He said the government would not sit idle till the arrest of the last miscreant. He said that every miscreant was being traced with the help of the law-enforcement agencies.

He vowed to make Capt Asfandyar Shaheed Chowk and Yadgar Memorial in Faisalabad a memorial square of Pakistan, and those responsible for damaging the memorial boards in Rawalpindi would not be spared. Those who insulted the martyrs deserve the worst punishment, he added.He commended the efforts of the IG police and his team in addressing pending cases and working for welfare of the martyrs' heirs.

Addressing the martyrs' day ceremony at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, Mohsin Naqvi promised that the problems of martyrs would be solved on priority basis. "I salute those mothers whose sons sacrificed their lives for the love of their country. We will stand with the families of the martyrs at every occasion," he promised. He said that civilised nations remember their martyrs with honour and respect.

Mohsin Naqvi laid flowers at the memorial of the martyrs of Khem Karan in the 1965 war at the Baba Molay Shah cemetery in the Mustafabad area of Kasur and recited Fateha for elevation of the ranks of martyrs. He paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the brave sons of the country who were martyred in the war of 1965.