Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Presides 23rd Meeting Of PMTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presides 23rd meeting of PMTA

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) at CM office in which matters pertaining to PMTA were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 23rd meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) at CM office in which matters pertaining to PMTA were reviewed.

Approval was granted to extend the contract of Bahawalpur-Lodhran Speedo Bus Service. A principal approval was also granted to avail the services of a private contractor for Lodhran Bus Service through the Punjab Transport Company.

The chief minister issued necessary directions to improve transport system in the Bahawalpur city. A principal approval was also granted during the meeting to establish business model for the Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations. The proposal to set up stalls, shops, ATMs and vending machines at Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train stations was reviewed.

A consultation was also held during the meeting to introduce digital steamer, glass board and other advertisements on the stations and various tools of other advertisements. Matters relating to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Metro Bus were also reviewed.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it was a priority of the Punjab government to provide quality and safe journey to the masses.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Transport, officials of PMTA and senior officers attended the meeting while DC Bahawalpur participated in the meeting via video link.

