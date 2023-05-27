UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Death Of Former DGPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over death of former DGPR

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Director General Public Relations (DGPR) and columnist Muhammad Hussain Malik

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

