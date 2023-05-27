Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over death of former DGPR

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Director General Public Relations (DGPR) and columnist Muhammad Hussain Malik.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.