Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to falling down of an iceberg near Astore, Gilgit Baltistan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased. He underscored that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of the deceased and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.