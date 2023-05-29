UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Refutes Women Mistreatment Allegations In Prison

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 07:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly refuted the allegations of mistreatment of women in prison.

He emphasised the importance of respecting and honoring women, urging care before levelling such accusations, said a handout issued here.

Referring to the incident of May 9, where 32 women were arrested and 11 of them were currently on judicial remand in women jail, the caretaker CM said he he had reassured that surveillance cameras were installed and monitoring teams were in place to ensure security.

Speaking to the media during a late-night inspection of the Samanabad underpass project, the CM reiterated that safeguarding women was a responsibility and emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters.

The CM declared that those involved in the attack on Jinnah House were being arrested without fail, emphasizing that no one, regardless of their influence or status, will be spared. He made it clear that the perpetrators will face trial and will not escape punishment.

He mentioned that action has also been taken against some police officers, while in other incidents involving wanted women, a lenient approach has been adopted, focusing on calling them for investigation accompanied by female police officials.

The CM highlighted that a female SSP was overseeing these matters, and the female SSP and deputy commissioner were visiting the jail, again, to meet the women today.

The CM acknowledged that journalists hold a special responsibility and affirmed that their safety and well-being was a priority for the government.

Earlier, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing on the Samanabad underpass project to the CM, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work. The CM commended the workers engaged in the project, expressing his delight at witnessing their commitment to this public welfare initiative even late at night.

He urged them to continue the work to open the Samanabad underpass for traffic by June 15.

Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, CCPO Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, and others were also present.

