Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting On Health Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which decisions were made in principle to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian with teaching hospitals and to relocate DHQ hospital Minawali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital

All the departments of the DHQ hospital in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward.

The chief secretary, secretary Primary & secondary health, secretary finance, and CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab participated in the meeting, while commissioner Sargodha and deputy commissioner Mianwali attended the meeting through video link.

