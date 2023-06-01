Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on Lahore's major development projects and establish timelines for their timely completion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on Lahore's major development projects and establish timelines for their timely completion.

Addressing the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that development projects must adhere to the prescribed timelines. He instructed the officials to expedite the initiation of new projects, ensuring prompt decision-making regarding designs and other necessary matters. Any delay or negligence in public welfare development projects will not be tolerated, he warned.

To minimize inconvenience to citizens during the construction phase, the meeting emphasized the need for the best alternative traffic plans and suggested that alternative routes should be suggested for best managing traffic load.

The progress of the elevated expressway, Nawaz Sharif interchange underpass and cavalry signal-free road was reviewed while reports about Arfa Karim Tower, Ferozepur Road to Pine Avenue, Sattukatla nullah, Main Boulevard to Walton, and CBD project were presented.

The CM directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite the plantation and landscaping project at the airport. He also ordered improvement of the green belt on Mall Road. Landscaping along the airport's runway and plantation at intersections and roads will also be done in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, DG PHA and representatives of NESPAK & FWO.