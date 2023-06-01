UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the house explosion incident in outskirts of Kot Addu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the house explosion incident in outskirts of Kot Addu.

The CM has sought a report from the IG police regarding the incident, emphasizing the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts.

He directed the commissioner and Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

