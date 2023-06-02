UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Seeks Plan For Improving Healthcare Facilities

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks plan for improving healthcare facilities

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan from the health secretary within seven days for improving the healthcare facilities in major hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan from the health secretary within seven days for improving the healthcare facilities in major hospitals.

The plan will encompass measures for providing essential facilities as well as addressing repair and maintenance requirements to improve services.

The meeting, held under the chair of CM Mohsin Naqvi, was attended by the chairman P&D, secretary finance, health secretary, secretary C&W, chairman PITB, chief executive officer (CEO) Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others. Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Javed Akram participated through video-link.

Meanwhile, the relocation of hospitals from old buildings to the newer constructions was discussed to further enhance the quality of service delivery. Biomedical machinery, medical equipment, and other facilities will be provided at major hospitals. The meeting also agreed to propose the establishment of health councils for major hospitals.

The participants were told that 60 standard medicines will be provided in seven major teaching hospitals, while 25 essential medicines will also be supplied to all cardiology hospitals.

