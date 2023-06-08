Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing on policemen

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing on police officials in Mingora area of Swat and conveyed profound sadness over the martyrdom of two policemen

In a statement issued here, the caretaker CM offered sincere condolences to the grieving families and fervently prayed for the elevated ranks of the martyrs.